TTK Prestige Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 858.55 crore, up 34.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 858.55 crore in September 2021 up 34.86% from Rs. 636.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.53 crore in September 2021 up 57.72% from Rs. 65.64 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.36 crore in September 2021 up 54.06% from Rs. 98.25 crore in September 2020.

TTK Prestige EPS has increased to Rs. 74.69 in September 2021 from Rs. 47.21 in September 2020.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 11,271.60 on November 09, 2021 (NSE)