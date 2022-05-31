 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TTK Prestige Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 697.50 crore, up 16.63% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TTK Prestige are:

Net Sales at Rs 697.50 crore in March 2022 up 16.63% from Rs. 598.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.02 crore in March 2022 down 6.26% from Rs. 85.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.55 crore in March 2022 up 8.53% from Rs. 112.92 crore in March 2021.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 61.58 in March 2021.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 833.95 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.39% returns over the last 6 months and -3.80% over the last 12 months.

TTK Prestige
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 697.50 765.33 598.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 697.50 765.33 598.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 136.22 179.31 137.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 285.64 312.05 259.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.54 -50.39 -72.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.58 56.78 54.52
Depreciation 11.36 11.49 10.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.43 138.26 111.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.81 117.83 97.49
Other Income 13.38 5.39 5.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.19 123.22 102.85
Interest 1.51 1.81 1.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 109.68 121.41 100.94
Exceptional Items -- -- 11.90
P/L Before Tax 109.68 121.41 112.84
Tax 29.07 30.71 27.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.61 90.70 85.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.61 90.70 85.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.59 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 80.02 90.70 85.36
Equity Share Capital 13.86 13.86 13.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.77 6.54 61.58
Diluted EPS 5.77 6.54 61.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.77 6.54 61.58
Diluted EPS 5.77 6.54 61.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:47 am
