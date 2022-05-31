TTK Prestige Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 697.50 crore, up 16.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 697.50 crore in March 2022 up 16.63% from Rs. 598.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.02 crore in March 2022 down 6.26% from Rs. 85.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.55 crore in March 2022 up 8.53% from Rs. 112.92 crore in March 2021.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 61.58 in March 2021.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 833.95 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.39% returns over the last 6 months and -3.80% over the last 12 months.