TTK Prestige Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 598.03 crore, up 42.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 598.03 crore in March 2021 up 42.99% from Rs. 418.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.36 crore in March 2021 up 892.56% from Rs. 8.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.92 crore in March 2021 up 160.66% from Rs. 43.32 crore in March 2020.

TTK Prestige EPS has increased to Rs. 61.58 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.91 in March 2020.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 8,417.70 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.88% returns over the last 6 months and 76.27% over the last 12 months.