English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TTK Prestige Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 587.62 crore, down 6.59% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TTK Prestige are:

    Net Sales at Rs 587.62 crore in June 2023 down 6.59% from Rs. 629.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.02 crore in June 2023 down 9.89% from Rs. 53.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.68 crore in June 2023 down 5.81% from Rs. 86.72 crore in June 2022.

    TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.85 in June 2022.

    TTK Prestige shares closed at 782.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -9.89% over the last 12 months.

    TTK Prestige
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations587.62610.97629.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations587.62610.97629.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials174.39107.18186.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods221.60231.00242.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-60.4935.19-64.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.6067.5056.74
    Depreciation14.7416.0811.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses126.9189.84126.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.8764.1868.03
    Other Income21.0716.976.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.9481.1574.84
    Interest2.693.081.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.2578.0773.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.2578.0773.11
    Tax16.9420.0619.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.3158.0154.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.3158.0154.06
    Minority Interest0.711.44--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.77
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates48.0259.4553.29
    Equity Share Capital13.8613.8613.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.464.293.85
    Diluted EPS3.464.293.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.464.293.85
    Diluted EPS3.464.293.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TTK Prestige
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!