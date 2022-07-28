 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TTK Prestige Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 629.05 crore, up 56.84% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TTK Prestige are:

Net Sales at Rs 629.05 crore in June 2022 up 56.84% from Rs. 401.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.29 crore in June 2022 up 74.21% from Rs. 30.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.72 crore in June 2022 up 65.72% from Rs. 52.33 crore in June 2021.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.07 in June 2021.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 893.65 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 1.16% over the last 12 months.

TTK Prestige
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 629.05 697.50 401.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 629.05 697.50 401.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 186.87 136.22 116.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 242.84 285.64 161.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -64.25 -5.54 -53.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.74 55.58 51.30
Depreciation 11.88 11.36 10.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 126.94 116.43 82.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.03 97.81 33.67
Other Income 6.81 13.38 8.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.84 111.19 41.95
Interest 1.73 1.51 1.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.11 109.68 40.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.11 109.68 40.74
Tax 19.05 29.07 10.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.06 80.61 30.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.06 80.61 30.59
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.77 -0.59 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 53.29 80.02 30.59
Equity Share Capital 13.86 13.86 13.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.85 5.77 22.07
Diluted EPS 3.85 5.77 22.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.85 5.77 22.07
Diluted EPS 3.85 5.77 22.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:33 pm
