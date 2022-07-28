TTK Prestige Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 629.05 crore, up 56.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 629.05 crore in June 2022 up 56.84% from Rs. 401.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.29 crore in June 2022 up 74.21% from Rs. 30.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.72 crore in June 2022 up 65.72% from Rs. 52.33 crore in June 2021.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.07 in June 2021.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 893.65 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 1.16% over the last 12 months.