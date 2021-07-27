TTK Prestige Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 401.07 crore, up 76.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 401.07 crore in June 2021 up 76.96% from Rs. 226.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.59 crore in June 2021 up 1099.61% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.33 crore in June 2021 up 301.92% from Rs. 13.02 crore in June 2020.

TTK Prestige EPS has increased to Rs. 22.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2020.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 9,230.90 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.95% returns over the last 6 months and 69.17% over the last 12 months.