TTK Prestige Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 694.76 crore, down 9.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TTK Prestige are:

Net Sales at Rs 694.76 crore in December 2022 down 9.22% from Rs. 765.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.58 crore in December 2022 down 36.52% from Rs. 90.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.31 crore in December 2022 down 30.73% from Rs. 134.71 crore in December 2021.

TTK Prestige
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 694.76 842.35 765.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 694.76 842.35 765.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 133.92 181.99 179.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 269.99 361.43 312.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.65 -35.07 -50.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.89 56.28 56.78
Depreciation 12.70 12.38 11.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 145.33 159.35 138.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.28 105.99 117.83
Other Income 13.33 8.55 5.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.61 114.54 123.22
Interest 2.35 0.81 1.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.26 113.73 121.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 78.26 113.73 121.41
Tax 19.87 29.24 30.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.39 84.49 90.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.39 84.49 90.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.81 -0.64 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.58 83.85 90.70
Equity Share Capital 13.86 13.86 13.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.15 6.05 6.54
Diluted EPS 4.15 6.05 6.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.15 6.05 6.54
Diluted EPS 4.15 6.05 6.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited