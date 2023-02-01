TTK Prestige Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 694.76 crore, down 9.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 694.76 crore in December 2022 down 9.22% from Rs. 765.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.58 crore in December 2022 down 36.52% from Rs. 90.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.31 crore in December 2022 down 30.73% from Rs. 134.71 crore in December 2021.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.54 in December 2021.

