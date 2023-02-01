English
    TTK Prestige Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 694.76 crore, down 9.22% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TTK Prestige are:

    Net Sales at Rs 694.76 crore in December 2022 down 9.22% from Rs. 765.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.58 crore in December 2022 down 36.52% from Rs. 90.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.31 crore in December 2022 down 30.73% from Rs. 134.71 crore in December 2021.

    TTK Prestige
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations694.76842.35765.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations694.76842.35765.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials133.92181.99179.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods269.99361.43312.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.65-35.07-50.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.8956.2856.78
    Depreciation12.7012.3811.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses145.33159.35138.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.28105.99117.83
    Other Income13.338.555.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.61114.54123.22
    Interest2.350.811.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.26113.73121.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.26113.73121.41
    Tax19.8729.2430.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.3984.4990.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.3984.4990.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.81-0.64--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.5883.8590.70
    Equity Share Capital13.8613.8613.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.156.056.54
    Diluted EPS4.156.056.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.156.056.54
    Diluted EPS4.156.056.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited