TTK Prestige Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 725.63 crore, up 23.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 725.63 crore in December 2020 up 23.56% from Rs. 587.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.84 crore in December 2020 up 37.15% from Rs. 61.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.80 crore in December 2020 up 48.74% from Rs. 88.61 crore in December 2019.

TTK Prestige EPS has increased to Rs. 60.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 43.43 in December 2019.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 5,914.80 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)