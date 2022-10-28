TTK Healthcare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.79 crore, down 17.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.79 crore in September 2022 down 17.72% from Rs. 206.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.91 crore in September 2022 down 22.6% from Rs. 12.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.05 crore in September 2022 down 20.03% from Rs. 18.82 crore in September 2021.

TTK Healthcare EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.07 in September 2021.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 946.60 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.03% returns over the last 6 months and 46.00% over the last 12 months.