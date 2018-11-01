TTK Healthcare Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 166.10 crore, up 16.31% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 166.10 crore in September 2018 up 16.31% from Rs. 142.81 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2018 down 15.26% from Rs. 7.86 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.39 crore in September 2018 up 7.1% from Rs. 14.37 crore in September 2017.

TTK Healthcare EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.71 in September 2018 from Rs. 10.12 in September 2017.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 780.15 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.51% returns over the last 6 months and -4.33% over the last 12 months.