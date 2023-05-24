TTK Healthcare Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.14 crore, up 13.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.14 crore in March 2023 up 13.53% from Rs. 158.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.94 crore in March 2023 up 59.54% from Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.79 crore in March 2023 up 211.32% from Rs. 9.89 crore in March 2022.

TTK Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 11.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.52 in March 2022.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 1,267.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.71% returns over the last 6 months and 67.71% over the last 12 months.