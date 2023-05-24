English
    TTK Healthcare Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.14 crore, up 13.53% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 180.14 crore in March 2023 up 13.53% from Rs. 158.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.94 crore in March 2023 up 59.54% from Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.79 crore in March 2023 up 211.32% from Rs. 9.89 crore in March 2022.

    TTK Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 11.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.52 in March 2022.

    TTK Healthcare shares closed at 1,267.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.71% returns over the last 6 months and 67.71% over the last 12 months.

    TTK Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations180.14182.56158.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations180.14182.56158.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.4847.5443.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods44.8142.8546.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.83-5.27-8.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.7032.2330.37
    Depreciation3.083.213.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.8056.7841.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.105.221.57
    Other Income15.6111.795.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.7117.016.77
    Interest0.950.780.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.7616.235.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.7616.235.80
    Tax6.344.231.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.4212.004.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-3.48--6.40
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.9412.0010.62
    Equity Share Capital14.1314.1314.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.998.497.52
    Diluted EPS11.998.497.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.998.497.52
    Diluted EPS11.998.497.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #TTK Healthcare
    May 24, 2023