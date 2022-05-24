TTK Healthcare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.67 crore, down 12.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.67 crore in March 2022 down 12.47% from Rs. 181.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2022 up 2.62% from Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.89 crore in March 2022 down 45.39% from Rs. 18.11 crore in March 2021.

TTK Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 7.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.32 in March 2021.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 755.80 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.74% returns over the last 6 months and 22.62% over the last 12 months.