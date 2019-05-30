TTK Healthcare Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 139.61 crore, down 3.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.61 crore in March 2019 down 3.79% from Rs. 145.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2019 down 38% from Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.08 crore in March 2019 down 33.77% from Rs. 18.24 crore in March 2018.

TTK Healthcare EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.66 in March 2018.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 775.40 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.67% returns over the last 6 months and -12.40% over the last 12 months.