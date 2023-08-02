TTK Healthcare Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.12 crore, up 4.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.12 crore in June 2023 up 4.93% from Rs. 192.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.67 crore in June 2023 down 97.39% from Rs. 600.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.66 crore in June 2023 up 81.06% from Rs. 13.62 crore in June 2022.

TTK Healthcare EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 425.23 in June 2022.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 1,236.75 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.25% returns over the last 6 months and 44.75% over the last 12 months.