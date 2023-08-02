English
    TTK Healthcare Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.12 crore, up 4.93% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 202.12 crore in June 2023 up 4.93% from Rs. 192.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.67 crore in June 2023 down 97.39% from Rs. 600.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.66 crore in June 2023 up 81.06% from Rs. 13.62 crore in June 2022.

    TTK Healthcare EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 425.23 in June 2022.

    TTK Healthcare shares closed at 1,236.75 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.25% returns over the last 6 months and 44.75% over the last 12 months.

    TTK Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations202.12180.14192.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations202.12180.14192.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.2345.4843.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.8544.8143.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.01-3.835.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.4427.7032.20
    Depreciation3.163.083.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.5750.8063.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.8912.100.56
    Other Income14.6115.619.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5027.7110.42
    Interest0.860.952.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.6426.767.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.6426.767.72
    Tax4.976.343.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.6720.424.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---3.48596.52
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.6716.94600.86
    Equity Share Capital14.1314.1314.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0911.99425.23
    Diluted EPS11.0911.99425.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0911.99425.23
    Diluted EPS11.0911.99425.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:22 am

