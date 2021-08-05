TTK Healthcare Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 170.79 crore, up 46.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.79 crore in June 2021 up 46.73% from Rs. 116.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021 up 349.6% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.47 crore in June 2021 up 905.65% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2020.

TTK Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.70 in June 2020.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 736.70 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.05% returns over the last 6 months and 66.43% over the last 12 months.