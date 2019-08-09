TTK Healthcare Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 178.59 crore, up 3.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.59 crore in June 2019 up 3.15% from Rs. 173.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2019 down 53.8% from Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.31 crore in June 2019 down 41.55% from Rs. 17.64 crore in June 2018.

TTK Healthcare EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.58 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.58 in June 2018.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 501.80 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.59% returns over the last 6 months and -39.95% over the last 12 months.