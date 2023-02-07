TTK Healthcare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.56 crore, down 14.09% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Healthcare are:Net Sales at Rs 182.56 crore in December 2022 down 14.09% from Rs. 212.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2022 down 1.39% from Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.22 crore in December 2022 down 6.3% from Rs. 21.58 crore in December 2021.
TTK Healthcare EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.61 in December 2021.
|TTK Healthcare shares closed at 938.10 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.05% returns over the last 6 months and 37.51% over the last 12 months.
|TTK Healthcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|182.56
|169.79
|212.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|182.56
|169.79
|212.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.54
|45.96
|38.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|42.85
|38.68
|58.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.27
|-1.14
|-7.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.23
|31.25
|43.83
|Depreciation
|3.21
|3.32
|3.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.78
|51.05
|61.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.22
|0.67
|13.79
|Other Income
|11.79
|11.06
|4.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.01
|11.73
|18.26
|Interest
|0.78
|0.80
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.23
|10.94
|16.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.23
|10.94
|16.77
|Tax
|4.23
|3.02
|4.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.00
|7.91
|12.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|2.00
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.00
|9.91
|12.16
|Equity Share Capital
|14.13
|14.13
|14.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.49
|7.02
|8.61
|Diluted EPS
|8.49
|7.02
|8.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.49
|7.02
|8.61
|Diluted EPS
|8.49
|7.02
|8.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited