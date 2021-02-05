TTK Healthcare Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 179.19 crore, up 8.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.19 crore in December 2020 up 8.07% from Rs. 165.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.69 crore in December 2020 up 71.67% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.35 crore in December 2020 up 31.29% from Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2019.

TTK Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 5.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.17 in December 2019.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 624.05 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.98% returns over the last 6 months and 23.24% over the last 12 months.