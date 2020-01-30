TTK Healthcare Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 165.81 crore, up 11.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 165.81 crore in December 2019 up 11.24% from Rs. 149.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2019 down 8.3% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2019 down 10.34% from Rs. 12.19 crore in December 2018.

TTK Healthcare EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.17 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2018.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 533.35 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.98% returns over the last 6 months and -31.22% over the last 12 months.