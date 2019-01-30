TTK Healthcare Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 149.05 crore, up 2.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.05 crore in December 2018 up 2.09% from Rs. 146.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2018 down 60.14% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.19 crore in December 2018 down 41.67% from Rs. 20.90 crore in December 2017.

TTK Healthcare EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 15.77 in December 2017.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 775.40 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.17% returns over the last 6 months and -9.00% over the last 12 months.