TTI Enterprise Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 62.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 62.27% from Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 79.44% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 76.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

TTI Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.

TTI Enterprise shares closed at 16.55 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.05% returns over the last 6 months and -49.23% over the last 12 months.