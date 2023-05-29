English
    TTI Enterprise Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 92.27% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTI Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 92.27% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 39.17% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 86.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

    TTI Enterprise shares closed at 11.38 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.64% returns over the last 6 months and -17.18% over the last 12 months.

    TTI Enterprise
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.470.466.09
    Other Operating Income----0.00
    Total Income From Operations0.470.466.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.106.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.030.03
    Depreciation0.02----
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.230.230.02
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.160.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.06-0.60
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.06-0.60
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.10-0.06-0.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.10-0.06-0.60
    Tax0.19---0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.29-0.06-0.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.29-0.06-0.48
    Equity Share Capital25.4025.4025.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.02-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.02-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.02-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.02-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

