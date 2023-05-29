TTI Enterprise Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 92.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 92.27% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 39.17% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 86.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

TTI Enterprise shares closed at 11.38 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.64% returns over the last 6 months and -17.18% over the last 12 months.