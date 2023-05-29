TTI Enterprise Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 92.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTI Enterprise are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 92.27% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 39.17% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 86.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.
TTI Enterprise shares closed at 11.38 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.64% returns over the last 6 months and -17.18% over the last 12 months.
|TTI Enterprise
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.47
|0.46
|6.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|Total Income From Operations
|0.47
|0.46
|6.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.10
|6.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.02
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.23
|0.23
|0.02
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.16
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.06
|-0.60
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.06
|-0.60
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.06
|-0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|-0.06
|-0.60
|Tax
|0.19
|--
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|-0.06
|-0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|-0.06
|-0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|25.40
|25.40
|25.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.02
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.02
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.02
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.02
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited