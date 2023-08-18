TTI Enterprise Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 82.96% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.25 0.47 1.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.25 0.47 1.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 1.29 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.02 0.15 0.02 Depreciation 0.00 0.02 -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.23 0.23 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.58 0.17 0.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -0.10 -0.14 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -0.10 -0.14 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.36 -0.10 -0.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.36 -0.10 -0.14 Tax -- 0.19 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.36 -0.29 -0.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.36 -0.29 -0.14 Equity Share Capital 25.40 25.40 25.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.14 -0.11 -0.05 Diluted EPS -0.14 -0.11 -0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.14 -0.11 -0.05 Diluted EPS -0.14 -0.11 -0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited