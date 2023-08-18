English
    TTI Enterprise Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 82.96% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTI Enterprise are:Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 82.96% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 163.7% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 157.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.TTI Enterprise shares closed at 11.28 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.71% returns over the last 6 months and -11.94% over the last 12 months.
    TTI Enterprise
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.250.471.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.250.471.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----1.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.150.02
    Depreciation0.000.02--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.230.23
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.580.170.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.10-0.14
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.10-0.14
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.36-0.10-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.36-0.10-0.14
    Tax--0.19--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.36-0.29-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.36-0.29-0.14
    Equity Share Capital25.4025.4025.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.11-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.11-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.11-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.11-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

