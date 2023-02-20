TTI Enterprise Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 57.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 57.44% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 65.1% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.