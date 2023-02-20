 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TTI Enterprise Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 57.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTI Enterprise are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 57.44% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 65.1% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

TTI Enterprise
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.46 0.70 1.07
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.00
Total Income From Operations 0.46 0.70 1.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 0.21 1.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.01 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.23 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.16 0.25 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.23 -0.18
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.23 -0.18
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 0.23 -0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 0.23 -0.18
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 0.23 -0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 0.23 -0.18
Equity Share Capital 25.40 25.40 25.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.09 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.09 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.09 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.09 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited