    TTI Enterprise Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 57.44% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTI Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 57.44% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 65.1% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    TTI Enterprise shares closed at 11.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.57% returns over the last 6 months and -43.86% over the last 12 months.

    TTI Enterprise
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.460.701.07
    Other Operating Income----0.00
    Total Income From Operations0.460.701.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.100.211.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.010.03
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.23----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.250.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.23-0.18
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.23-0.18
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.23-0.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.060.23-0.18
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.23-0.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.23-0.18
    Equity Share Capital25.4025.4025.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.09-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.020.09-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.09-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.020.09-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #TTI Enterprise
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:33 pm