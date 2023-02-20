TTI Enterprise Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 57.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 57.44% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 65.1% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

TTI Enterprise shares closed at 11.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.57% returns over the last 6 months and -43.86% over the last 12 months.