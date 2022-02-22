TTI Enterprise Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 45.99% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 11:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTI Enterprise are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in December 2021 down 45.99% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 147.25% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 148.65% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.
TTI Enterprise shares closed at 18.10 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)
|TTI Enterprise
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.07
|1.87
|1.98
|Other Operating Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.07
|1.87
|1.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.99
|5.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.18
|0.44
|-4.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.23
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.13
|0.37
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.13
|0.37
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.13
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|0.13
|0.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.13
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.13
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|25.40
|25.40
|25.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited