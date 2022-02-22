TTI Enterprise Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 45.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in December 2021 down 45.99% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 147.25% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 148.65% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

TTI Enterprise shares closed at 18.10 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)