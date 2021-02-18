TTI Enterprise Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, up 350.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in December 2020 up 350.05% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 63.69% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 60.87% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

TTI Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2019.

TTI Enterprise shares closed at 1.45 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 150.00% returns over the last 6 months and 222.22% over the last 12 months.