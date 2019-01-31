TTI Enterprise Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 10.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2018 down 10.68% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2018 up 95.39% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2018 up 90.48% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

TTI Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2017.

TTI Enterprise shares closed at 1.48 on January 21, 2019 (BSE)