TT Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.02 crore, down 32.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.02 crore in June 2022 down 32.99% from Rs. 83.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022 down 84.57% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2022 down 53.14% from Rs. 11.61 crore in June 2021.

TT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in June 2021.

TT shares closed at 78.50 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.46% returns over the last 6 months and 12.79% over the last 12 months.