 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.15 crore, down 59.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TT are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.15 crore in December 2022 down 59.68% from Rs. 119.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 79.68% from Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2022 down 33.2% from Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2021.

TT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.15 40.56 119.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.15 40.56 119.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.72 32.21 75.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.61 -5.11 12.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.28 3.38 4.26
Depreciation 0.93 0.67 0.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.27 11.69 16.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.56 -2.29 9.26
Other Income 0.21 1.06 -0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.77 -1.23 9.17
Interest 4.33 4.10 5.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.44 -5.33 4.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.44 -5.33 4.06
Tax 0.61 5.66 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.83 -10.98 4.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.83 -10.98 4.06
Equity Share Capital 21.50 21.50 21.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 -5.11 1.89
Diluted EPS 0.38 -5.11 1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 -5.11 1.89
Diluted EPS 0.38 -5.11 1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited