TT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.15 crore, down 59.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.15 crore in December 2022 down 59.68% from Rs. 119.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 79.68% from Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2022 down 33.2% from Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2021.