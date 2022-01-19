TT Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 119.44 crore, up 7.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.44 crore in December 2021 up 7.89% from Rs. 110.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2021 up 127.1% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2021 down 24.07% from Rs. 13.21 crore in December 2020.

TT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in December 2020.

TT shares closed at 126.05 on January 18, 2022 (NSE)