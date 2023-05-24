English
    TruCap Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.55 crore, up 40.64% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TruCap Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.55 crore in March 2023 up 40.64% from Rs. 23.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 57.37% from Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.18 crore in March 2023 up 39.74% from Rs. 13.01 crore in March 2022.

    TruCap Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2022.

    TruCap Finance shares closed at 47.90 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.23% returns over the last 6 months and -36.09% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.5534.5423.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.5534.5423.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.247.652.54
    Depreciation1.861.541.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-1.900.420.97
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.1710.256.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1914.6811.60
    Other Income0.130.120.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3214.7911.72
    Interest14.8713.758.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.451.053.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.451.053.27
    Tax0.380.370.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.070.682.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.070.682.50
    Equity Share Capital23.2423.2417.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves199.51----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.060.32
    Diluted EPS0.090.050.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.060.32
    Diluted EPS0.090.050.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
