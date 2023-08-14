TruCap Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.78 crore, up 46.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.78 crore in June 2023 up 46.82% from Rs. 25.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2023 down 31.8% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.68 crore in June 2023 up 49.1% from Rs. 13.87 crore in June 2022.

TruCap Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

TruCap Finance shares closed at 56.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.22% returns over the last 6 months and -33.84% over the last 12 months.