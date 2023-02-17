TruCap Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.54 crore, up 70.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.54 crore in December 2022 up 70.22% from Rs. 20.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 76.82% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2022 up 42.62% from Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2021.