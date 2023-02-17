TruCap Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.54 crore, up 70.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.54 crore in December 2022 up 70.22% from Rs. 20.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 76.82% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2022 up 42.62% from Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2021.

TruCap Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2021.

TruCap Finance shares closed at 60.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.21% returns over the last 6 months and -61.26% over the last 12 months.