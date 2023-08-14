English
    TruCap Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.97 crore, up 48.44% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TruCap Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.97 crore in June 2023 up 48.44% from Rs. 25.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 up 799.34% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.71 crore in June 2023 up 67.29% from Rs. 12.38 crore in June 2022.

    TruCap Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    TruCap Finance shares closed at 56.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.22% returns over the last 6 months and -33.84% over the last 12 months.

    TruCap Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.9732.7725.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.9732.7725.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.927.336.34
    Depreciation1.902.111.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.12-1.900.35
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.219.586.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.8115.6410.27
    Other Income0.000.130.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.8115.7810.72
    Interest17.3414.889.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.470.900.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.470.900.72
    Tax0.410.420.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.060.48-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.060.48-0.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.060.48-0.15
    Equity Share Capital23.2523.2421.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves195.44192.85--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.03-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.090.03-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.03-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.090.03-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:22 pm

