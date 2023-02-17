TruCap Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.46 crore, up 60.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.46 crore in December 2022 up 60.81% from Rs. 21.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 98.62% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2022 up 45.6% from Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2021.