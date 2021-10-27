Trombo Ext Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 499.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2021 up 499.47% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 up 249.71% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

Trombo Ext EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Trombo Ext shares closed at 15.00 on February 27, 2019 (BSE)