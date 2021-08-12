Trombo Ext Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 203.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 203.68% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 225.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Trombo Ext EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

Trombo Ext shares closed at 15.00 on February 27, 2019 (BSE)