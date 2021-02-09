Trombo Ext Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 306.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 306.25% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 1400% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Trombo Ext EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Trombo Ext shares closed at 15.00 on February 27, 2019 (BSE)