Triveni Turbine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.55 crore, up 38.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:

Net Sales at Rs 258.55 crore in September 2022 up 38.71% from Rs. 186.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.97 crore in September 2022 down 80.75% from Rs. 166.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.72 crore in September 2022 up 11.34% from Rs. 42.86 crore in September 2021.

Triveni Turbine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in September 2021.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 283.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.53% returns over the last 6 months and 34.24% over the last 12 months.

Triveni Turbine
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 258.55 244.55 186.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 258.55 244.55 186.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 167.17 143.55 103.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.70 -1.80 -3.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.60 25.03 22.61
Depreciation 4.57 4.70 4.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.98 36.85 27.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.93 36.22 30.50
Other Income 10.22 6.83 7.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.15 43.05 37.87
Interest 0.19 0.23 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.96 42.82 37.73
Exceptional Items -- -- 188.90
P/L Before Tax 42.96 42.82 226.63
Tax 10.99 10.94 60.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.97 31.88 166.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.97 31.88 166.07
Equity Share Capital 32.33 32.33 32.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 0.99 5.14
Diluted EPS 0.99 0.99 5.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 0.99 5.14
Diluted EPS 0.99 0.99 5.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
