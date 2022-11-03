English
    Triveni Turbine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.55 crore, up 38.71% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:

    Net Sales at Rs 258.55 crore in September 2022 up 38.71% from Rs. 186.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.97 crore in September 2022 down 80.75% from Rs. 166.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.72 crore in September 2022 up 11.34% from Rs. 42.86 crore in September 2021.

    Triveni Turbine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in September 2021.

    Triveni Turbine shares closed at 283.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.53% returns over the last 6 months and 34.24% over the last 12 months.

    Triveni Turbine
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations258.55244.55186.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations258.55244.55186.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials167.17143.55103.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.70-1.80-3.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.6025.0322.61
    Depreciation4.574.704.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.9836.8527.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.9336.2230.50
    Other Income10.226.837.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.1543.0537.87
    Interest0.190.230.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.9642.8237.73
    Exceptional Items----188.90
    P/L Before Tax42.9642.82226.63
    Tax10.9910.9460.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.9731.88166.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.9731.88166.07
    Equity Share Capital32.3332.3332.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.995.14
    Diluted EPS0.990.995.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.995.14
    Diluted EPS0.990.995.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
