Triveni Turbine Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 186.39 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.39 crore in September 2021 up 1.42% from Rs. 183.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.07 crore in September 2021 up 321.07% from Rs. 39.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.86 crore in September 2021 down 17.67% from Rs. 52.06 crore in September 2020.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 5.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2020.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 169.75 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.41% returns over the last 6 months and 144.24% over the last 12 months.