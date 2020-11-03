Triveni Turbine Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 183.78 crore, down 25.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.78 crore in September 2020 down 25.12% from Rs. 245.44 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.44 crore in September 2020 down 9.33% from Rs. 43.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.06 crore in September 2020 down 5.57% from Rs. 55.13 crore in September 2019.

Triveni Turbine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.35 in September 2019.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 70.05 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.67% returns over the last 6 months and -33.98% over the last 12 months.