Triveni Turbine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 287.28 crore, up 27.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.28 crore in March 2023 up 27.15% from Rs. 225.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.24 crore in March 2023 up 38.9% from Rs. 26.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.30 crore in March 2023 up 34.5% from Rs. 41.86 crore in March 2022.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2022.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 384.30 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.56% returns over the last 6 months and 121.05% over the last 12 months.