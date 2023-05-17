English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Triveni Turbine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 287.28 crore, up 27.15% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:

    Net Sales at Rs 287.28 crore in March 2023 up 27.15% from Rs. 225.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.24 crore in March 2023 up 38.9% from Rs. 26.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.30 crore in March 2023 up 34.5% from Rs. 41.86 crore in March 2022.

    Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2022.

    Triveni Turbine shares closed at 384.30 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.56% returns over the last 6 months and 121.05% over the last 12 months.

    Triveni Turbine
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations287.28292.87225.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations287.28292.87225.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials164.67197.13145.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.57-23.19-15.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.2528.7224.55
    Depreciation4.784.715.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.4338.0135.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5847.4930.58
    Other Income10.9411.156.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.5258.6436.80
    Interest0.510.060.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.0158.5836.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax51.0158.5836.40
    Tax13.7714.809.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.2443.7826.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.2443.7826.81
    Equity Share Capital31.7932.3332.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.161.350.83
    Diluted EPS1.161.350.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.161.350.83
    Diluted EPS1.161.350.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 09:53 am