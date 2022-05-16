 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Triveni Turbine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 225.94 crore, up 29.31% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:

Net Sales at Rs 225.94 crore in March 2022 up 29.31% from Rs. 174.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.81 crore in March 2022 up 62.29% from Rs. 16.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.86 crore in March 2022 up 51.39% from Rs. 27.65 crore in March 2021.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2021.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 173.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 79.67% over the last 12 months.

Triveni Turbine
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 225.94 216.81 174.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 225.94 216.81 174.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 145.58 117.52 97.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.39 3.11 -0.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.55 22.77 20.49
Depreciation 5.06 5.02 4.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.56 33.22 34.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.58 35.17 18.05
Other Income 6.22 7.46 4.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.80 42.63 22.71
Interest 0.40 0.04 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.40 42.59 22.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.40 42.59 22.36
Tax 9.59 11.31 5.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.81 31.28 16.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.81 31.28 16.52
Equity Share Capital 32.33 32.33 32.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 0.97 0.51
Diluted EPS 0.83 0.97 0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 0.97 0.51
Diluted EPS 0.83 0.97 0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 16, 2022
