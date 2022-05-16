Triveni Turbine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 225.94 crore, up 29.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.94 crore in March 2022 up 29.31% from Rs. 174.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.81 crore in March 2022 up 62.29% from Rs. 16.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.86 crore in March 2022 up 51.39% from Rs. 27.65 crore in March 2021.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2021.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 173.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 79.67% over the last 12 months.