Triveni Turbine Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 152.46 crore, down 35.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.46 crore in March 2020 down 35.69% from Rs. 237.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2020 down 57.97% from Rs. 23.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.48 crore in March 2020 down 56.73% from Rs. 42.71 crore in March 2019.

Triveni Turbine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2019.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 70.35 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.44% returns over the last 6 months and -35.99% over the last 12 months.